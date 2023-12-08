Today, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, visited the Liwa International Festival “Tel Mureb 2024”, which is the largest of its kind in the region and the Middle East and will be held during the period from 8 to 31 December and organized by the Liwa Sports Club in cooperation. With the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

During the visit, His Highness was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Association, His Excellency Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Nasser Muhammad Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Muhammad Ali Al Mansouri, Director General of Al Dhafra Region Municipality, Brigadier Hamdan Saif Al Mansouri, Director of the Al Dhafra Region Police Directorate, Hamad Khamis Al Mansouri, Executive Director of Al Dhafra Hospitals, Abdullah Butti Al Qubaisi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Liwa Sports Club, and a number of officials.

During the visit, His Highness was briefed on the most prominent various sporting events and tournaments and the most important heritage and entertainment activities included in the festival.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan began the visit by inspecting the new road leading to the festival and the additional parking that had been implemented.

His Highness visited Liwa Village, which hosts a variety of artistic and cultural programmes, retail stores, family entertainment and international culinary experiences. The dining area hosts international partners in the culinary field every weekend to offer visitors a multi-tasking dining experience.

The village also includes displays of Emirati culture and contemporary Emirati design, in addition to handcrafted coffee outlets, where families can enjoy a range of activities suitable for children of all ages, as the program includes entertainment, games, and cultural entertainment experiences, in addition to the electronic games area.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s tour included the Smart Farm, one of the initiatives of the Year of Sustainability, showcasing advanced agricultural techniques and market strategies through workshops and educational seminars for fans of agriculture and agricultural investment.

His Highness also visited the camps and the Liwa International Exhibition for recreational vehicles and RV camping trailers, in which a number of exhibitors from inside and outside the country participate, presenting various types of trailers designated for camping and residential purposes.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the Liwa International Festival is an extension of the success and excellence that the festival witnesses every season in the Al Dhafra region and in Liwa in particular, and also an extension of the international reputation that Tal Mereb has acquired after years of excellence in organizing and hosting many championships and motor sports. Cars and heritage activities.

His Highness noted the great value and status of the festival, which has become an important tourist landmark for Al Dhafra and also a destination for participants, professionals, and visitors throughout the festival days.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the large public attendance and the distinguished organization of the festival, and stressed the importance of providing all capabilities and equipment to make it a success, as it is an important sporting destination for the UAE and the Al Dhafra region. It has become an important destination for lovers of challenge and adventure and contributes to supporting and consolidating the culture of events and festivals in the Al Dhafra region in its various fields. .

His Highness called for overcoming all obstacles that participants in competitions may face, appreciating the great role played by the Supreme Organizing Committee of the festival and all sponsors and strategic partners for the success of the event and the distinguished organization of all events and activities.