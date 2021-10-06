

Ryu and Chun-Li’s new costumes in Street Fighter V to support breast cancer research

Capcom presented gods costumes for Ryu and Chun-Li in Street Fighter V (valid for all versions), designed to support the breast cancer research. The costumes will be available from October 12 to November 12, 2021 on Steam, available for purchase individually or as a bundle, and all proceeds from the sales will be donated to breast cancer research, with a guaranteed offer of $ 25,000 (donated by the publisher himself).

Let’s see others Images of costumes:



Street Fighter V: Breast Cancer Research Charity Costumes



We read the press release with all details of the case:

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Street Fighter V is partnering with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world, to offer completely new themed costumes for the characters. playable Chun-Li and Ryu. These special edition pink colored charity costumes are designed to bring more awareness and support for breast cancer research. The two BCRF costumes for Chun-Li and Ryu will be available globally in the PS4 and Steam versions of Street Fighter V for a limited time, starting October 12, 2021 and ending November 12, 2021. The costumes will be offered individually or bundled and all proceeds received will go to breast cancer research.



Every 14 seconds, somewhere in the world, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. Globally, breast cancer causes the highest number of cancer-related deaths among women, with an estimated 685,000 women this year alone. But thanks to research, progress is possible. In the United States, breast cancer deaths have decreased by 40% since BCRF was founded.



“This year, breast cancer has become the most common cancer in the world, affecting 2.3 million people,” said Myra Biblowit, President and CEO of BCRF. “The need for better and more effective treatments has never been greater. We are grateful for the opportunity to highlight this critical need through Capcom. Through this partnership, we are ready to make a direct and tangible impact on the advancement of life-saving science, together. . “

From October 12, 2021 to November 12, 2021, Capcom will donate 100% of the proceeds it will receive for Chun-Li and Ryu costume purchases to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation with a guaranteed minimum donation of $ 25,000 USD. Capcom will disclose the total amount of your donation after the campaign ends.