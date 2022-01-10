The August 12 of the 1987 debuted in Japanese arcades Street Fighter, the first iteration of a series that, over the years and with the release of new chapters, has managed to conquer players from all over the world. This August 12, in fact, the famous fighting game franchise will celebrate its 35th anniversary, and for the occasion CAPCOM showed the official logo for this anniversary.

Just last November CAPCOM began to anticipate some of the plans in store for this great anniversary, where there was even talk of the announcement of a new project Street Fighter.

Are you as curious as we are to find out what’s cooking? Unfortunately it is still too early, but we will certainly see some good ones in the coming months. Stay tuned!

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu