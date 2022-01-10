Bob saget, famous in Latin America as’ Danny Tanner ‘from the hit series’Full house‘(or’ Tres por tres’), was found dead yesterday at the hotel where he was staying while on a tour, the Orlando Sheriff’s Department confirmed to the United States media and via Twitter.

“According to the department, agents responded shortly after 4 pm local time in the 4000 block of Central Florida Parkway, which is the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. The emergency call was in response to a fallen person. Upon arrival, agents located Saget, who was not responding, in a hotel room. The actor was pronounced dead on stage, “The Hollywood Reporter reported. “The authorities have no information on the cause of death. Detectives have found no signs or drug use in this case. The Orange County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. “

The 65-year-old actor kept his social media active over the weekend. He was promoting his stand up comedy shows. “Loving beyond words, being on the road and doing a whole new stand-up and music show,” he tweeted on Saturday and thanked the audience with a picture on stage on Sunday. “I loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Happily I’m addicted to this again. “

The death of Bob Saget was announced by the TMZ portal, confirming that they spoke with “various sources connected with the iconic comedian and actor.” The Philadelphia-born actor began his career with CBS’s The Morning Program in 1987. “Saget will also be remembered for ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos,’ which he hosted from ’89 to ’97.” However, he was his character in the decade-long series, which ran from 1987 to May 1995. Saget reverted to his character for Netflix, ‘Fuller House’, which ended in 2020. “We are an unusual cast in the sense that I have been able to stay close to everyone, because I do not take eight years of my life lightly and then the other five or six years, six seasons, ”he said.