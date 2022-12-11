Capcom has officially announced Street Fighter 6 Type Arcade version from game room of the new chapter in the fighting game series, arriving in 2023 and distributed on Japanese territory by Taito.

It is not known at the moment whether this edition is also planned in the West, but it is very probable. As we know, Street Fighter 6 has an official release date on PC and consoles, set at June 2, 2023and it is therefore possible that by then the game will also have landed in arcade format.

Clearly we don’t even know if the theatrical version will suffer from changesbut it is reasonable to expect a reduction that includes the main modes and obviously the versus, in the hope that the experience can somehow revive the arcade scene, now reduced to a minimum and no longer in great health even in Japan.

It is certainly pleasing that Capcom does not want to give up the long tradition of Street Fighter in arcades: that’s where the franchise was born, way back in 1987, to then literally explode with the second episode in 1991 and become a cult phenomenon among fans around the world.

Returning to the new chapter, find more details in our tried of the closed beta of Street Fighter 6.