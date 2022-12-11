Andrea Dovizioso he had placed great hopes in 2022, convinced that he could have his say on the saddle of the much desired Yamaha M1 which had already given him great joy in the past. But Iwata’s bike is no longer the docile and easy-to-ride one of the past, and even the expert Italian rider had to pay the price for a technical situation that was far from ideal. And the M1 that ‘accompanied’ Valentino Rossi to his retirement did the same for him, unable to do better than an eleventh place at Portimao in the fourteen races run. The ‘Dovi’ has in fact decided to hang up his helmet before the end of the season, frustrated by the technical situation and the results obtained in Razlan Razali’s RNF team, returning to his beloved motocross.

But not even the cross was kind to Dovizioso, who suffered an injury during a training session at the ‘Catini’ in Ponzano di Fermo in the early afternoon of Saturday. In fact, the Italian from Forlì fell off his motorbike, violently impacting the ground and leaving his right wrist aching. The pilot was rescued by the personnel on the track, and then transferred by ambulance to the Murri hospital in Fermo for checks. “I spent a few hours scared, but now I’m fine“, he confessed on social media, explaining: “The important thing is that I haven’t done any permanent damage“. The report speaks of compound wrist fracture – completely misaligned -, for which it was operated. But the first thought of the riders, as we know, is getting back on the saddle: “Now I’m taking a little break, see you on the track in a month!”.