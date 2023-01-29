The wrestler Thea Megan Trinidadknown by her ring name Zelina Vega, will be in the cast of commentators Of street fighter 6. A new official trailer released by Capcom reveals it, in which we can hear her at work while commenting on a match in the game.

Thea Megan Trinidad is a professional wrestler and also a Twitch streamer and cosplayer in her spare time. She started her career in 2010 in the National Wrestling Superstars and now plays as a WWE superstar with the ring name of Zelina Vega, or Queen Zelina since she won the Queen’s Crown tournament in 2021.

For the uninitiated Street Fighter 6 will have a feature real-time news of the matches, with FGC (Fight Game Community) commentators and other well-known personalities, such as Trinidad, who comment on the highlights of the matches in real time, a bit like in sports games, such as FIFA.

We remind you that Street Fighter 6 will be available from June 2, 2023 for PC, PS5, Xbxo Series X|S and PS4. Just a few days ago we saw a developer video showing a heated fight between Blanka and JP.