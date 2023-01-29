South Korea | A South Korean soldier fired a machine gun near the North Korean border

The South Korean military informed Pyongyang that the shots fired on Saturday night were unintentional.

South Korean On Saturday, a soldier fired four shots with a machine gun near the North Korean border, reports the news agency AFP. The South Korean military informed Pyongyang that the shooting was unintentional, the military said in a report on Sunday.

A soldier participating in the training fired the shots in the Gangwon province on the border of the Koreas on Saturday evening local time, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said, citing information from military officials.

All the bullets are said to have remained on the South Korean side, and the shots did not cause any damage.

A military official, who remains anonymous, tells Yonhap that the incident will be thoroughly investigated.

North- and South Korea are technically still at war, as the 1950-1953 war between them ended in an armistice instead of peace. The Koreas are separated by a four-kilometer-wide demilitarized zone.

There have been occasional skirmishes at the border. In 2017, North Korean soldiers fired 40 rounds at a soldier who had defected to the South. South Korea did not respond to the shots.

The two sides last exchanged shots in May 2020, when at least four bullets fired from the North Korean side hit a South Korean guard post located in the middle of the demilitarized zone.