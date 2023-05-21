Capcom keeps releasing new ones video tutorials dedicated to the numerous wrestlers who will be part of the roster of street fighter 6 in order to prepare players for the launch on PC and consoles in early June. The latter have as protagonists Blanka, Ken and Juri.

The movies offer an overview of each character, summarizing what are the strengths and characteristics of their fighting style. For example, Ken is described as an aggressive character capable of delivering powerful kicks, Blanka boasts a repertoire of forward charging attacks with which she quickly pounces on opponents, while Juri has a fighting style that makes it difficult to predict where she will throw her next kick.

If you have found these videos useful, on our pages you will also find those starring Chun-Li and Ryu.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Street Fighter 6 will be available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5 starting from June 2, 2023. We remind you that until May 22, 2023 it is possible to participate in the online beta on all platforms.