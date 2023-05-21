After 15 long years since the disappearance of Amy Fitzpatrick, agents have found a suitcase with bone remains inside

A really sudden turning point is the one that came last Thursday 11 May for the mysterious disappearance of Amy Fitzpatricka 15-year-old girl who disappeared on New Year’s Eve 2008. Officers found a skull and bones in a rocky area.

The aunt, who in recent years has never lost her hope to be able to give her a worthy funeral, she is convinced that it is really her. But for the agents, the deceased person is a woman among the 25 and 30 years old.

Christine Kenny it’s her aunt and since that night she hasn’t been able to find peace. After the separation of his brother from his wife, she has always had a relationship special with the granddaughter. She said they were very close.

On that New Year’s Eve she had gone with her mother Debby, her partner and her friend Ashley, to Mijas Costa, near Fuengirola, Spain. The three women had gone out to go to a club.

However, from their account just before midnight, Amy had to go back to home to take something. Since that time no one has heard from her and her mother has denounced immediately his disappearance.

Given the seriousness of the incident, the agents promptly initiated all the searches of the case. Furthermore, they immediately pointed the finger at the stepfatheras from all accounts their reports were not good at all.

The twist behind the Amy Fitzpatrick case

The breakthrough on the case, however, came well 15 long years later. In the hills area near Mijas, they found one suitcase with a inside skull and bone remains. Aunt Christine is convinced that it is really her.

The woman has this conviction, since they also found one nearby handbag that Amy was wearing. However, according to the police, the body in question is not that of a young woman at all, but of a woman between the ages of 25 and 30 years old.

Obviously, before giving definitive answers to his loved ones, they still need time for all investigations of the case. Christine meanwhile says she still believes in wanting to continue the research, since she only wants to give one proper burial to the niece who disappeared 15 long years ago.