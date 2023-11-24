On the official channel of PlayStation a new trailer has been released on YouTube showing us the third wave of extra costumes for the characters of STREET FIGHTER 6a package that includes new outfits for the 18 warriors of the basic roster on sale starting next year December 1st.

Additional first-year characters will receive the third costume when Akumathe last character scheduled for the inaugural season, will be available in spring 2024. STREET FIGHTER 6 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

STREET FIGHTER 6 – Outfit 3 Showcase

Source: PlayStation Street Anime News Network