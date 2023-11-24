The dump in Büttelborn will only be in operation for a few more years, but there are already plans for further use. And it is supposed to generate electricity through fermentation. But how does that work?

Crazy: the renaturation of the garbage dump begins at the end of the decade. Image: dpa

NThe Büttelborn landfill can be used for another six years. Then the reclamation begins. But a lot will happen on the site before then. Since around 30,000 tons of organic waste are delivered to Büttelborn every year, this should be used better for energy purposes in the future. That’s why the landfill operator AWS is planning a fermentation plant for organic waste, according to the two managing directors Stefan Metzger and Jens Tollkühn.

The system of so-called box fermentation is used, in which organic waste is placed in large containers and then sprinkled with water from above. The fermentation produces biogas with a high methane content, which drives an engine that is supposed to feed up to four million kilowatt hours of electricity into the public power grid per year.