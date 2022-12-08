Insider Gaming has revealed the details on the advance booking bonus and contents of the Standard, Deluxe and Ultimate Editions from street fighter 6which we have listed below:

Players who pre-order any of the three digital versions of Street Fighter 6 before release will receive as bonuses the “10 Colorway for Outfit 1” of Chun-Li, Jamie, Manon, Deejay, Juli and Ken and a series of special titles and stickers for the 18 wrestlers included at launch.

The Standard Edition as expected does not include any bonus whatsoever. Instead, by purchasing the Deluxe Edition you will also receive the Character Pass of Street Fighter 6 Year 1, which includes 4 additional characters, their 3 – 10 colorways for Outfit 1 and 4,200 drive tickets.

Finally the Ultimate Edition of Street Fighter 6 includes the Year 1 Ultimate Pass with:

4 additional characters

Colors for the 4 additional characters: Outfit 1, colors 3 – 10

Costumes for the additional 4 characters: Outfit 2 (including colors 1 – 10)

Costumes for the 4 additional characters: Outift 3 (including colors 1 – 10)

2 additional internships

7,700 drive tickets

Insider Gaming has not revealed further details, in particular the price of the various digital editions of Capcom’s fighting game. At this point we just have to wait for an official announcement to find out more.

Street Fighter 6 is currently in development for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, One and PC. The release date apparently was revealed in advance by the PlayStation Store. In recent days, the dates of the second closed beta have also been announced, which will take place in the second half of December 2022 with cross-platform play enabled.