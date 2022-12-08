It’s almost winter, and the circuits take advantage of it to settle down for next season. For instance, Silverstone will adopt new protective barriers at the entrance to Brooklands to allow fans a better view of the track.

The barrier, which runs 248 meters to the left of the riders, has been moved approximately 15 meters towards the tarmac and will be built by Geobrugg, the same company that built the Miami circuit protection measures. Its placement was supervised by drome by Jarno Zaffelli. It complies with FIA tests for circuit debris barriers, which must withstand a car impact at a 20-degree angle and a speed of 120 km/h.

“With the straight line speed and new safety aspects of Formula 1, the time was right to switch to the Geobrugg system“Silverstone circuit manager Lee Howkins said. “We want to make sure we give fans the best experience and best view“.

“We decided to use this system not only because it is approved by the FIA, but also because it is very easy to install and if we have to move it slightly or adjust something, we can do it: it’s child’s play.Zaffelli added.

In recent days, the Hungaroring has also announced a restructuring, in its case not related to security systems as to services for the public.