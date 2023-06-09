













Street Fighter 6 includes a hidden homage to Dragon Ball Z | EarthGamer

The reward in question is an image that shows different characters from Street Fighter 6 fighting. What is striking is that Blanka is dressed in a gi very similar to Goku’s, orange in color and with a blue ribbon. In addition to the fact that the wild fighter’s hair is arranged like that of the super saiyan 3.

Of course, not everything ends there, as Dan and Sakura are seen preparing and launching what looks like kamehamehas. On the other hand we see M. Bison with Saiyan uniform shoulder pads. Finally we have Zangief with a scouter and El Fuerte with spots on his skin similar to Frieza’s.

We recommend you: Street Fighter 6 became a huge success, reaching one million players in its first three days.

Without a doubt, it is a very peculiar but very humorous tribute to Street Fighter 6 to Dragon Ball Z. Now we wonder why they decided that Blanka was the keeper of this bounty. Will you go play right now to unlock this image?

What is Street Fighter 6?

Street Fighter 6 is the newest entry in the beloved fighting franchise created by Capcom. Since its release, it quickly became a favorite with both the public and critics. In fact, there are many comments about how this installment is a great return for the franchise.

Source: Capcom.

Here players can engage in colorful combat either locally or online. Besides that it has a story mode that allows us to create our own character and train him as the best fighter. Not to mention several game modes to enjoy it. Have you already given it a chance?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about this and other issues.