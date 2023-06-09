Science questions for kids | Can a fish bone break, like bone in other animals?

Oscar Pfau, 4

Fish reeds are bone. They can break like the bones of other animals when a strong enough force is applied to them. However, reeds do not break as easily.

A fish that moves with broken reeds is a rarity. In practice, the breaking force would be so great that the fish would probably die as a result. Fractures of the backbone and pharynx can occur more easily, especially when the fish is lifted from the water.

The structure of the reeds is flexible, which makes them durable.

Flexibility is caused by the fact that reeds have more flexible material than the bones of other animals, such as collagen, which is present in humans, for example, in the skin and tendons. The bone cells of reeds are also different from those of other animals.

The flexible structure is functional because the water supports the fish. The importance of the backbone supported by the roots is not as great as in land animals and flying animals. The rods must also adapt to changes in water pressure when the fish swims at different depths.

The reeds also protect the fish’s organs and help them move. For example, roaches have branching muscle rods that connect muscles made up of muscle divisions. Together with the muscles, the rods form a structure that moves the fish smoothly.

Teppo Vehanen

docent of fish biology

Natural Resources Center

There are big muscles in the rear.

Why is there a long vertical gap in the butt and not just an opening?

Touko Laitinen, 7

In the butt the end point of our digestive system is located, the anus.

The intestines of humans and other animals end in the rectum, which further ends in the anus. The anus is round in shape and can be closed with the help of muscles. When the muscle is relaxed, the poop can come out of the intestine.

A butt furrow rises above the anus and continues to the coccyx. However, the furrow is not directly connected to the anus, but is formed between two adjacent large muscles. These muscles are the left and right gluteus maximus.

The butt is also the back of the pelvis. In addition to the intestine, organs related to urination and reproduction are located inside the pelvis. Muscles are attached to the pelvis that move the lower limbs, and with their help we are able to stand, walk and run.

The gluteal muscles that shape the butt are important muscles needed for running and jumping.

Summer Viranta

associate professor of paleobiology

university of Helsinki

The body heats the inhaled air efficiently.

Does breathing freeze in Antarctica?

Erkki Marttala, 9

When we breathe air, it warms and moistens as it passes through our lungs.

This can be seen in cold air as a foggy breath. The mist is caused when the moisture in the air we breathe out freezes into small droplets as soon as it comes out. In Antarctica, breathing is foggy in the same way as it is here in Finland in winter.

Our body heats the inhaled air efficiently before it reaches the lungs, where the air is moistened. So we can breathe normally, without fear of freezing, even if it’s 50 degrees below zero.

In most parts of Antarctica, people can breathe normally.

However, in some places in Antarctica it is even colder than this. When going there, researchers use protective masks to warm the breathing air and prevent frostbite in the respiratory system.

Aku Riihelä

research professor

weather Institute

There is no limit to where the sky begins and ends.

Why does it seem that heaven is very close, but then it is so far away?

Eva Pascual Hassi, 6

No be clear about where the sky begins and where it ends. However, we can think of the sky as being where airplanes fly, at an altitude of about 10 kilometers.

This is about as far as the horizon when looking from the cliff to the horizon.

Looking at the horizon, the waves of the sea, the islands and the trees and houses on them tell the human visual system information about the distance. The human visual system can automatically take into account the size of familiar objects and things when estimating distances.

When we look at the clear sky during the day, we have no corresponding reference points that we would use to estimate the distance.

Clouds visible in the sky can affect how far the sky seems to be, but since we don’t really know what size the clouds are in relation to things we are familiar with, it is difficult to estimate their distance and they may seem to be closer to the real thing.

Looking at the night sky, the phenomenon is highlighted. The starry sky can appear to be close, although in reality the stars are very far away. Since we don’t know what size the stars really are, our visual system tries to guess their size and uses that to create a false interpretation of their distance.

Viljami Salmela

university lecturer in psychology

university of Helsinki

