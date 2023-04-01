Hori announced a fighting stick officially licensed by street fighter 6 For PS4 and PS5. It will cost $229.99 and, in addition to Sony consoles, will also be usable on PC. Unfortunately, Xbox compatibility has not been announced.

Called Fighting Stickα, the device will be officially licensed by Capcom and PlayStation. The chassis can be opened to customize and repair it. It will feature a HAYABUSA high-speed joystick and buttons by Hori. It will also have a touchpad, tournament features, a ten-foot (3,048-meter) cable, and microphone and audio controls on the game board.

Players will be able to create and save up to four custom profiles using the companion application and will be able to switch from one profile to another by pressing the function keys. Hori will also provide download links to eighteen images of the initial Street Fighter 6 roster, so players can change the chassis artwork however they want.

The official fighting stick of Street Fighter 6

The official features speak of a device designed for tournaments, as easily understood by price and the characteristics of the hardware.

The Fighting Stick α doesn’t have one yet release date official and cannot be reserved. For updates, follow the official site.