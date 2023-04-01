Lewis Hamilton has ears for a trip to space with Elon Musk.

Lewis Hamilton, 38, is very pleased with qualifying earlier today. The Briton will be third on the grid tomorrow, 16 years after his debut in Australia, next to his best friend Alonso. It seems as if time has stood still. In 2007, ALO (2nd) and HAM (4th) were already on the first two rows. The more things change…

Still, of course, there comes a time for both Alonso and Hamilton to do something different (you would think). Alonso will probably go on to do things like Dakar and the Indy 500 for the rest of his life. But for Hamilton, a role completely outside the sport may make more sense if he can no longer win. Sir Lewis also has other hobbies, such as fashion, rapping, being woke and drifting. In addition, HAM apparently also has another interest: traveling through space.

Things were sparked at LH44 when Elon Musk attended one of his dinner parties in Austin. The Muskias apparently felt like rubbing elbows with Lebron James, Rihanna and of course Lewis himself. And yes, why not if you have an invitation anyway. Lewis does admit that talking to Musk it’s a challenge:

It’s not easy to have a conversation with Elon, because his mind is expanded. It’s just on another level. So I got all nervous talking to him up there. Lewis Hamilton, felt a bit intimidated

Once we had the chat, however, the topic of traveling through space quickly came up on the table. Lewis indicated to Elon that he game is to go. Although he would prefer to pilot the spaceship himself. However, Elon indicated that this is not possible with the Falcon 9:

He talked about going to Mars, but I am ready to go to space at any stage. I am going at some stage but let some other people go first! I told him that I want to fly, but that’s all taken. Lewis Hamilton, considers himself a bit of a rocket man

Whose deed. Would you like to go to space too? Or would you like to see Hamilton leave for a black hole? Let us know in the comments!

