CAPCOM announces that the collaborative event that will bring the world of MONSTER HUNTER inside STREET FIGHTER 6. For the occasion the Battle Hub it will be adorned with lots of themed decorations, and it will be possible to take photos of us in the company of Rathalos And Rathian.

Through Fighting Pass it will be possible to obtain cosmetic objects for our avatar, titles and emotes inspired by the universe of MONSTER HUNTER. Players will also be able to get the set for free Wyvern Jawblade for your avatar simply by watching a tutorial within the Fighting Ground.

Finally, for a limited period of time within theHub Goods Shop it will be possible to purchase some accessories inspired by the weapons of the famous game of hunting.

We leave you now with a new trailer for the collaboration, wishing you a good viewing as always!

STREET FIGHTER 6 x MONSTER HUNTER – Trailer

Source: CAPCOM