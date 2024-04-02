Xbox has announced the games coming to Game Pass this April, led by Lego 2K Drive.

The open world Lego driving adventure will be available from 3rd April, following its release last year.

Other games coming this month include Shadow of the Tomb Raider from 11th April (the final chapter in the modern trilogy), gardening indie Botany Manor available on release from 9th April, and the bizarre narrative game Harold Halibut also available day one on 16th April.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Newscast: If Larian's not making Baldur's Gate 4, which developer might?Watch on YouTube

Also available now is the starter edition of MMORPG Final Fantasy 14. Game Pass is required to play the game, plus there's a new extra currency for in-game purchases.

Here's the full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month.

Today, 2nd April

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (cloud, console, PC)

3rd April

Lego 2K Drive (cloud, console)

4th April

Lil Gator Game (cloud, console, PC)

EA Sports PGA Tour (cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S)

9th April

Kona (cloud, console)

Botany Manor (cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S)

11th April

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition (cloud, console, PC)

16th April

Harold Halibut (cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S)



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



The following games will be leaving the service this month:

Amnesia Collection (cloud, console, and PC)

Amnesia: Rebirth (cloud, console, and PC)

Back 4 Blood (cloud, console, and PC)

Phantom Abyss (cloud, console, and PC)

Research and Destroy (cloud, console, and PC)

Soma (cloud, console, and PC)

These games will all be available to purchase with a 20 percent discount for Game Pass subscribers.

For more on the subscription service, check out our Xbox Game Pass guide for a full list of playable games. And check out the best Xbox Game Pass deals if you need to renew.