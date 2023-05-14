Capcom has released a new video Of street fighter 6 to show all the techniques of the new version of Ryu, inevitable presence in an official chapter of the series. This is a short movie that lasts about 40 seconds in which we see Ryu in the tutorial section performing various attacks.

Let’s see the video:

Here comes the new challenger of Capcom! Street Fighter 6 launches worldwide on June 2, 2023 and represents the next evolution of the series.

Powered by RE ENGINE, Capcom’s proprietary graphics engine, the Street Fighter 6 experience spans three distinct game modes: World Tour, Fighting Ground and Battle Hub.

A diverse roster of 18 wrestlers

Take on the role of legendary fighters and new promises such as Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, Jamie, Kimberly and many others in this latest edition, where each character is characterized by new and surprising makeovers and exciting cinematic sequences.

Dominate the Fighting ground

Street Fighter 6 offers a highly evolved combat system with three types of controls – Classic, Modern and Dynamic – that allow you to start playing quickly according to your skill level.

The new real-time commentary feature adds all the hype of a competitive match, as well as easy-to-understand explanations of the game.

The Drive Indicator is a new resource management system. Use it wisely to achieve victory.

Explore the streets in the World Tour

Discover the meaning of the force in the World Tour, an immersive single player story mode. Create your avatar and explore Metro City and beyond. Meet masters who will take you under their wing and teach you their style and techniques.

Look for rivals in the Battle Hub

The Battle Hub is a key mode in Street Fighter 6 where players can come together, communicate and grow stronger together. Use your avatar created in the World Tour to play Battle Hub cabinets and challenge other players, or visit the Arcade to play some of Capcom’s classic arcade games.

Your path to becoming a legendary fighter starts here.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Street Fighter 6 will be available on PC, Xbox Series X / S, PS4 and PS5 starting June 2, 2023.