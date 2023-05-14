Le Mans, record number of spectators

At Le Mans the MotoGP made history. Not only for the 1000th GP organized by the FIM, but also for the attendance record for a race in the top category of the World Championship: at the Bugatti there were 278,805 spectators.

For the transalpine appointment this is a confirmation, also because in 2022 – driven by the competitiveness of Fabio Quartararo – it was the most followed sporting event in the country. The pitlane walk was already very popular on Thursday, and yesterday almost 90,000 fans paid to see the Sprint live: with the icing on an exciting GP, MotoGP broke through the quarter million mark and beat the previous record which dated back to 2015.

Ezpeleta’s words

“The atmosphere here at Le Mans has been incredible all weekend, so we knew the turnout was going to be high. But breaking the all-time record and seeing it pass the quarter-million mark is something truly special“, reads a note.

“We would like to thank Claude Michy (the organizer of the French GP, ed) for the incredible event they organize every year at Le Mans, truly one of the highlights of the calendar, and my last word, of course, goes to our fans. Thank you all for your passion and love for this sport. You made this day truly historic for MotoGP and for the 1000th FIM Grand Prix!“.