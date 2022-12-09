Capcom has released a new trailercurrently visible through the tweet shown below, from the official account of the series, on alternate costumes tied to pre-orders from street fighter 6.

The details on the various editions of Street Fighter 6 appeared in the hours preceding The Game Awards 2022, when the release date was also leaked from the PlayStation Store, later confirmed during Geoff Keighley’s event, and an example of the alternative costumes is visible below.

These are different clothes, which differ in particular in the colors but also in different aspects of the design. As we have seen, the Standard, Deluxe and Ultimate editions differ in some features and contents, including these different colors applicable to the fighters.

However, pre-orderers will receive Outfit 1 Color 10 for six characters from the Street Fighter 6 roster, regardless of version, for Chun-Li, Dee Jay, Jamie, Juri, Ken and Manon. We therefore see a Chen-Li in a red version, Jamie in blue and black, with hair that becomes blonde, Dee Jay in pink, black and gray, Manon in a red and black dress and pink hair, while Juri has a blue, white and gold and Ken stays in red.

Recall that Street Fighter 6 is arriving on June 2, 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, this time on all three platforms at the same time and with cross-play available.