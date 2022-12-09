Brazil lost to Croatia and is eliminated from the world Cup🇧🇷 Tite’s team drew 0-0 in regular time. Then, tied for 1×1 in extra time, with the goal of Neymar. The defeat came on penalties: winger/center Rodrygo made a mistake when executing the charge.

The Brazilians are already ‘drowning sorrows’ with the defeat and one of the characteristics of this moment is frustration, emotional state that accompanies the interruption of a behavior with a feeling of motivation. The impacts are focused on the mind, according to experts.

“The greater the expectation, the greater the probability of being frustrated. In general, frustration leads to emotional disarray, expressed through anger, feelings of impotence, discouragement or crying (sadness). Therefore, depending on how it manifests itself, the management is different”, explains Rita Martins, psychoanalyst and Master in Psychology from Universidade Gama Filho.

According to the portal of Hospital Santa Mônica, in São Paulo, they are associated with symptoms of frustration and anxiety – which can even trigger depression – headaches, nausea, indisposition, excessive sleep or insomnia and shortness of breath.

“So it’s important to learn to manage expectations. They need to be realistic. Furthermore, there are situations that are uncontrollable variables that do not depend on your performance, your will, your determination, such as, for example, weather conditions, disabling injuries that made your favorite athlete leave the competition or even the performance of the opposing team. ”, concludes the psychologist.