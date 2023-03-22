street fighter 6 shows itself in a new gameplay videos starring the new entry Lily and the veteran sumo champion E. Honda: As expected, their combat turns out to be absolutely spectacular.

Out June 2 on PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X|S, Street Fighter 6 will aim to reiterate the extraordinary quality of the series of fighting game at dating by Capcom, which in this new edition will introduce several new features.

The video highlights the peculiar fighting style of Lily, who fights holding two sticks and possesses the ability to exploit the wind to unleash devastating flying attacks, while E. Honda confirms his physical approach made up of grappling, throwing and bomb diving against the opponent.

Last October we thoroughly tested the closed beta of Street Fighter 6, which gave us the opportunity to feel the great potential of the game, its rich roster and the nearly perfect netcodecapable of guaranteeing latency-free multiplayer matches.

A great job has also been done on the visual front, and the video above reiterates it, accompanying the most powerful blows with graphic effects that emphasize the consequences, helping to make the experience even more exciting.