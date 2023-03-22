His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, sent a cable of congratulations to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, in which he expressed his sincere congratulations and blessings on this blessed occasion, calling on God Almighty to repeat this occasion. May His Highness be blessed with good health and wellness.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, also sent similar cables of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and their brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, also sent congratulatory cables on the occasion of the month of Ramadan to Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and the heads and kings of Arab and Islamic countries, wishing them good health and wellness, and their peoples further progress and prosperity, and the Arab and Islamic nation glory and honor.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, also sent similar cables of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, and Their Majesties and Highnesses the leaders of the GCC countries.

