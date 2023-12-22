IA new work by street artist Banksy has appeared in south London – and disappeared again a few hours later. The installation, a stop sign with miniature flying objects reminiscent of combat drones, was installed on Friday morning in the Peckham district in the south of the British metropolis. Two men were later filmed dismantling the installation and one of them ran away with the work.

Around midday, Banksy himself published pictures of the work on his user account on the online service Instagram. With posts like this, Banksy has been acknowledging the authorship of his works for years.

The British news agency PA reported that, according to their information, Banksy himself was not behind the removal of the installation. London's Metropolitan Police said it had not received any reports of the incident. Local authorities initially had no comment.

The “Valentine's Day Mascara” image also disappeared

Back in February, a new work by Banksy was removed shortly after it appeared: The picture “Valentine's Day Mascara” appeared on a wall in Margate in southeast England on Valentine's Day, which apparently shows domestic violence: It shows a 1950s-style painting dressed housewife with a swollen eye and a missing tooth pushing her partner into a real freezer leaning against the wall of a house.

It was later removed by people claiming to be city government employees. In September, the painting resurfaced at The Art of Banksy exhibition in central London – where it can be viewed for free.

Banksy always causes a stir with his works of art. His works have sold for millions. There has been speculation about Banksy's identity for years, but he himself stays out of the public eye. Last November, an interview excerpt from 2003 surfaced in which he gave his first name as “Robbie.”