O Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology) issued an alert this Friday (Dec 22, 2023) informing that an extratropical cyclone and the passage of a cold front will hit the southern region of Brazil, between the south of Rio Grande do Sul and Uruguay on Sunday (Dec 24), Christmas Eve, and in the early hours of Monday (Dec 25). Wind gusts can reach 100 km/h, in the east of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, between Monday (Dec 25) and Tuesday (Dec 26). From Friday (Dec 22) until Sunday (Dec 24), areas of instability will cause storms in the center-south of the country. According to the forecast, there is a risk of heavy rain, winds above 70 km/h and hail.