Streaming Services | Netflix has lost its most popular series to other services

Now the company is investing billions in the production of Netflix original series.

The most popular streaming service Netflix has lost many of its most popular series to other streaming services.

Production companies noticed Netflix’s huge lead in the competition and have therefore stopped licensing many popular series to the service, says Bloomberg.

Many of Netflix’s most popular series have been series licensed from elsewhere. Even in 2021, the service showed almost only series licensed from elsewhere. Now their share of the service provision is only about 50–75 percent.

It’s from Netflix became a huge competitor for the studios. Now they are trying to strengthen their position by keeping popular TV series on their own services.

HBO Max (Friends, The big bang theory, South Park) and Disney+, which has, among other things, The Simpsons and Bluey.

Netflix is ​​also losing the rights to other popular series. Among these are, among others Criminal Minds – FBI investigators mixed Schitt’s Creek.

The market the change has forced Netflix to change its operating strategy. Today, the company spends billions of dollars on the production of Netflix’s own original series.

The company has also started releasing some seasons of its most important series in two installments to increase viewer engagement and make both the series and the service itself stay at the top of the most-watched series list for longer, according to Bloomberg.

Last year’s most popular streaming show on Netflix was Stranger Things. Came second NCISwhich has remained in Nielsen’s top 10, which lists the success of TV series, for longer than any other program.

On Neflix was I’m a statistic according to around 232.5 million subscribers worldwide at the beginning of 2023.

According to Nielsen, Netflix accounts for 7-8 percent of TV viewing each month. Apart from YouTube, no other service exceeds four percent.

More time is spent on Netflix every month than Hulu, Disney+ and HBO Max combined.