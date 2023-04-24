NetEase sued blizzards asking her for 43.5 million dollars of compensation for damages for Chinese players. Last November, Blizzard announced the termination of business relations with NetEase, which resulted in the removal of its games from Chinese territory. Basically the two companies have failed to make a new distribution agreement.

In January 2023, after the shutdown of servers of games, Blizzard said NetEase turned down a deal to keep game servers alive in China. Now NetEase, which has always shown itself to be very unhappy with the breakup, also making blatant gestures, has decided to take Blizzard to court, also given the high number of refunds that have been requested by disappointed players.

According to Sina TechnologyNetEase would like to get $43.5 million from Blizzard in compensation for refunds due to the closure of games such as World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm and Overwatch 2.

NetEase has already paid refunds to Chinese players, but now wants Blizzard to pay as well. The situation is quite complicated, with Blizzard accusing NetEase of being the cause of the breakup and NetEase in turn accusing Blizzard. Sina Technology hasn’t reported many details on the lawsuit, so it’s unclear whether or not it could end in a out of court settlement. We’ll see how the situation develops.