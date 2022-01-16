Also PS5 games may become available in streaming on PlayStation Now, or at least that’s what a new one suggests patent filed by Sony last year but made public only a few days ago, to be precise on January 6.

In addition to the much talked about patent for backwards compatibility on PS5, the Japanese house seems to want to find a way to bring the experience of PlayStation 5 on cloud using fast nVME devices in addition to traditional disks.

In fact, the patent speaks of “high-speed storage solutions” to be added to the servers, which would be used precisely in the event that it is necessary to stream games that require that type of performance.

PS5, the Sony patent that aims at streaming next-gen games

The problem to be solved is clearly that linked to the slowness of mechanical hard drives, which nevertheless remain fundamental for the price / performance ratio in the context of servers that manage platforms such as PlayStation Now.

The patent therefore proposes the data transfer on demand on fast SSD that can precisely guarantee an experience in line with that offered by PlayStation 5.

Clearly, whether the project materializes or not is a different matter: trademarks like this are often deposited to protect specific solutions which, however, may never be adopted. We’ll see.