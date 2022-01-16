Premier LeagueLiverpool are back in second place in the Premier League. Jürgen Klopp’s team won well over number fourteen Brentford without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Naby Keita who had traveled to the Africa Cup: 3-0. For example, the ‘Reds’ benefited from Chelsea’s loss to leader Manchester City on Saturday.











The first half was without many great chances. Virgil van Dijk was dangerous with a shot that was turned on the goal line. Just before half time, Brazilian Fabinho scored the opening goal from a corner. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain doubled the lead with a header midway through the second half. After an error by Brentford, substitute Takumi Minamino put the final score on the scoreboard.

Liverpool are now 11 points behind City and 2 points ahead of Chelsea. Liverpool played a game less than both competitors.

Number four West Ham United lost 3-2 at home to the much lower ranked Leeds United. This was mainly due to three goals from midfielder Jack Harrison, who only scored a league goal for this game this season. Defender Pascal Struijk played the entire match at Leeds.