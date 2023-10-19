#beautiful #Saab #beautiful #history
#beautiful #Saab #beautiful #history
Journalist Kaisa Rautaheimo witnessed in Gaza in the summer of 2014 the indifference of Israeli and Gaza armed groups to...
Home pageWorldWas standing: October 19, 2023, 5:02 p.mFrom: Momir TakacSplitIn Italy, a man stabbed his ex-wife despite being banned from...
The Vatican announced this Thursday (19) that it will respond to Nicaragua's request to receive 12 priests recently released and...
Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who died in police custody in Iran in 2022, and the "Woman, Life, Freedom"...
Relatives of German citizens who were kidnapped by Hamas asked for more support from Germany at a meeting with Bundestag...
Lavrov said that Russia greatly appreciates North Korea's "unequivocal support" for Russia's actions in Ukraine.Russian of the foreign minister Sergei...