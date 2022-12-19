with the end of Qatar World Cup, it is very likely that many placed bets on who would win yesterday’s match. While some played with $50 pesos or about $500, one of the biggest streamers in the world bet $500 thousand dollars, something that at the end of the day he ended up losing.

Recently, xQc, one of the biggest streamers of the moment, carried out a broadcast during the match between Argentina and France, where he bet $500 thousand dollars for the European country. Although after the first half he decided to withdraw a large part of this sum of money, leaving only $5 thousand dollars, once Kylian Mbappé’s team began to take position, not only went back to the original amount, but added an additional $150,000.

GOOD GAME ALL AROUND. FUN WATCH. -$650KI GUESS… pic.twitter.com/lyMlfdD9ob — xQc (@xQc) December 18, 2022

However, it is important to mention that most of this money was not his as such, since it was sponsored by the bookmaker. Although it is not revealed how much money he received in this way, it is speculated that it was more than what he lost at the end of the day.

As you probably already know, Argentina ended up winning the match, and xQc lost $650,000 on a single bet.. On related topics, FIFA 23 correctly predicted the winner of this World Cup.

Hopefully this is a lesson for everyone who spends their time betting large amounts of money. For xQc, this surely wasn’t a big loss due to his position as one of the biggest streamers in the world, as well as the sponsorship he had, but not all of us have this certainty.

Via: xQc