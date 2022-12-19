In the past, Mrs. Emanuela has been the protagonist in various broadcasts and films. Here are which ones.

During the last episode of Big Brother VIP there was a wonderful surprise for Edward Tavassi that in the garden he received a visit from his mother Emmanuel.

The woman showed herself to be beautiful and in excellent shape and created a nice curtain with her son. In fact, she too retains that ironic side of her that entertains the public a lot.

Source: Mediaset

“You are very nice, you are always yourself, as we know you. With Micol, do you have to tell me something? He told you the hand that you would find someone important. But he learns to behave well with women. With Micol you have to be sweet, nice. Keep your things to yourself. Don’t go blabbing to certain people. Otherwise, you are very strong. Can you introduce me to my daughter-in-law? I’ve never seen you look at a girl the way you look at Micol” – he joked Emmanuel making fun of his son.

Mother of Edoardo Tavassi: where we have already seen her

Actually not everyone knows that Emanuela Fuin has a background in show business. As a young woman she was in fact one of the “cuddle girls” of the famous broadcast by Renzo Arbore and Nino Frassica Back all the way.

But not only that, we then saw her starring in Phoenix Arabian and Fantastic 10 and in the role of actress in the famous fiction shop assistants, alongside Sabrina Ferilli, Nancy Brilli and many others, and in films such as Palla al centro and A taxi driver in New York.

After the famous years, it has gone off the radar a bit. She had Edoardo from a very young age when she was 17 years old. Today she is still very popular on social media where she boasts over 40 thousand followers. On her social profile she publishes many episodes of daily life lived with the lightness that has always distinguished her.