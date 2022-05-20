Stranger Things Season 4 is almost upon us e Netflixas a gift to the passionate fans of this legendary series, he decided to publish the first 8 minutes on his YouTube channel of the first episode which will be released entirely on May 27th.

In addition to this very welcome gift, the streaming giant has announced the number of episodes that will contain the two volumes in which this penultimate season has been divided. Starting, as mentioned, the first seven episodes will be available from May 27, while starting from July 1, however, the last two will be available.

We don’t want to spoil the experience of being able to watch these first few minutes without knowing anything about them, so we will just tell you that the place where this season will restart is Hawkins’ laboratory. Now it’s up to you to click on the video below and go and enjoy them.

As for the plot of Season 4 of Stranger Things, of which we have just seen the first 8 minutes, we can tell you that he will restart in the spring of 1986, a full six months after the battle at Stacourt Mall which had practically razed the town of Hawkins to the ground. Obviously, our people will have to face the consequences of that battle.

We had left our group split, but this season they will have to deal with a terrible threat that will force them to reunite. It will be, as declared by the Duffer brothers, the beginning of the end of a legendary series, able to keep fans glued to the screens since 2016.

There are still so many compelling stories to tell related to the world of Stranger Things. New mysteries, new adventures and new unexpected heroes. But first we hope you want to stay with us to find out how the story ends of a special girl named Eleven and her brave friends, a struggling police chief and unstoppable mother, a small town named Hawkins and a parallel dimension known as the Upside Down.

With these premises, the next season of the TV series promises to be full of surprises and twists that we cannot even imagine.