One of the great moments of the fourth season of stranger things was to see Eddie Munson (joe quinn) interpret the theme Master of Puppets of Metallica. Well now fans of the series and this legendary band will be able to relive it.

All because Quinn paid a visit to the group at the music festival in lollapalooza in the city of Chicago, Illinois. As expected, everything was recorded on video.

During his visit, he not only played this classic song, but was also given a guitar BC Rich the same as the one that appeared in the series created by the brothers Duffer. And to top it off, the members of Metallica…they signed it!

We recommend: Stranger Things: The anime that inspired the Duffer brothers to create their iconic series.

This is how it became a true collector’s item. joe quinn had some comments about his experience of meeting Metallica for playing Master of Puppets at the end of stranger things.

Font: Netflix.

first commented ‘it was amazing! Opportunities to play ‘Master of Puppets’ with the most iconic metal band of all time don’t come around very often.. Later, he highlighted ‘a story for the grandchildren’.

And boy will it be. Previously, the band wore the shirts of the Hellfire Club on one of their tours and they even did a duet with the surrender of Eddie from the series for TikTok. It is something that really delighted many fans.

When will the fifth season of Stranger Things have its premiere?

The release date or window of stranger things is currently unknown. But due to the age of the cast of actors and actresses it should be in 2023 or 2024 that it comes out.

However, if it is known that it will be the last installment of the program. Brothers Duffer They have already announced that they plan to expand the franchise with stories within their own universe. But the story of raise and company will end.

Font: Netflix.

Returning to the topic of the appearance of Master of Puppets in the fourth season of stranger things, Metallica also had some things to say.

according to the band ‘the way the Duffer brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level’. Then they added ‘but to have such a pivotal scene built around it… we were all excited to see the end result’.

They finished with ‘and when we did we were totally blown away’. In addition to stranger things we have more series information in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.