Zenit defeated Lokomotiv with a score of 5: 0 in the match of the third round of the RPL

Petersburg “Zenith” defeated the Moscow “Locomotive” in the match of the third round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting was held in St. Petersburg and ended with the score 5:0. Goals were scored by midfielders Wendel (63rd minute), Claudinho (75th), forward Ivan Sergeev (80th, 93rd), as well as midfielder Zelimkhan Bakaev converted a penalty in the first minute added to the second half.

After three matches, the blue-white-blue scored seven points and occupy an intermediate first place in the RPL standings. The Railroaders are in 12th place with two points.

In the next round, Zenit will play on the road with Akhmat Grozny, and Lokomotiv – with Krasnodar. Both meetings will be held on August 6 and will begin at 20:00 Moscow time.