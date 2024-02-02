The fifth season of Stranger Things, one of the most popular Netflix series ever, won't arrive until 2025: now it's official. The last part of the adventure of Eleven and companions, initially scheduled for 2024, has been postponed, as reported by the Comicbook website.

The announcement comes via the publication by Netflix of a video summarizing all the new entries for 2024 between Netflix films and TV series: Stranger Things is unfortunately missing.

However, during the year that has just begun, they are expected several very juicy releases: among these we have Rebel Moon Part 2, Squid Game 2, Ginny and Georgia 3, Virgin River and One Piece. In short, the contents will be there, but we won't end up “upside down” as hoped.

The co-creator of Stranger ThingsDuffer, recently gave an interview regarding this highly anticipated fifth season declaring:

It's a season like the first, but on steroids! The work we have in mind is as great as any and will give the right conclusion to the stories of Eleven, Dustin, Lucas and Hopper… but we also have spin-offs in mind, such as an animated series: it's an idea that intrigues us Very. This latest season exceeds our wildest expectations and we can't wait to share it with our audience.



