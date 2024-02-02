NATO | Eight Finnish fighter jets are leaving for NATO air defense in Romania, Bulgaria and the Black Sea

Finland has decided on its participation in NATO's peacetime missions.

Finland this year will participate in NATO's so-called peacetime missions with one ship of the navy and a flight section of up to eight fighters of the air force, the Ministry of Defense said on Friday.

As far as the Navy is concerned, it is about the tasks of the permanent mine countermeasures department in the Baltic Sea.

In addition to Romania, the Air Force participates in NATO's air defense in Bulgaria and the Black Sea, the Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (kok) says in the announcement.

The State Council will give a report on Finland's participation in NATO's peacetime joint defense tasks to the parliament during February.

HS news about the desire to participate in Romania's air surveillance on Thursday.

“The allies' active participation in NATO's peacetime joint defense tasks signals unity and strengthens deterrence,” Häkkänen says in the press release.

“Participation should be seen as part of the normal operation of an allied country, where military resources are put to use for deterrence and defense of the alliance. We bear our own responsibility for common defense and deterrence in the entire federation area.”

Correction: 11.41: The text previously referred to participation next year. It is about the current year 2024.