Netflix has released the first eight minutes of “Stranger things 4”, the new season of the series created by the Duffer brothers. This time, the production seems to take terror and mystery to a new level never seen before. Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, is darker and more terrifying than ever, while we meet a new side of Dr. Brenner in the Hawkins Laboratory.

The fourth part of the popular show arrives this May on the streaming platform and here we review the revelations of the opening scene.

Dr. Brenner watches the chaos caused by Eleven. Photo: YouTube capture

Dr. Brenner: “What have you done?”

The preview shows Dr. Martin Brenner at the Hawkins Laboratory in the year 1979, where he spends his days observing and testing the abilities of special children.

There we meet Diez, a boy who seems to be Brenner’s favorite, since he makes him smile in a natural way, as if it were father and son.

In one of the tests, the situation seems to be going well, but soon the terror is going to make everything fall apart, since something seems to have sneaked into the laboratory facilities.

Only a moment later we discover that this “something” is actually a “someone” and that it is none other than Eleven, who has blood gushing from her eyes and nose.

Eleven, more terrifying than ever

The scene implies that Eleven killed all the children who were with her there, but some fans in networks think that she could have faced the demogorgon.

Eleven could have an unexpected turn in this new season of “Stranger things 4”. Photo: YouTube capture

In such a way, the monster of the Upside Down (The Other Side) would have been the one who actually killed the other minors fighting Eleven.

The first half of “Stranger things 4” opens on May 27 and the second arrives on July 1 of this year.