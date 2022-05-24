The novelist crowned this year holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Tripoli in 2014, and his collection of short stories entitled “Blue Blood” was published in 2020.

What is the relationship of men and women in Libyan society:

What is the impact of oral culture on your writing of the novel “Bread on the Table of Uncle Milad”?

Popular proverbs are generally considered within the country as a kind of constitution or standard that is invoked in daily life, answering questions that are always looking for reference, and many of these grandparents do not know who said these words.

It relied on a number of proverbs, and the same novel was invoked from the proverb “A family and its uncle are born.” Non-Libyan does not understand the meaning of this proverb. You must be in contact with Libyan society in order to understand the essence of the novel, as well as the format from which the proverb came. It means that it is like slandering the women of the house through the man who does not control them. The character of the novel, Milad, is a negative symbol because women are liberated in his shadow, so I called him the opposite man. While the ideal men are, as we say in the proverb, “the Tris died in Chad,” and the Tris in Libya means the tough men, meaning they died in the Chad war in the eighties, and men always die in the war. And in other proverbs, we say, “The horse is on its rider,” meaning he takes it for its cause and raises it. Folk proverbs are present in the novel, and every chapter of the novel is based on a specific proverb.

Do you rework your novel many times before settling on its final form?

Naturally, the novel began in A.D. Back then I didn’t know how to knead bread. Despite that, I was adamant that the hero be a baker. I tore up the first manuscript. I wrote the novel again later. I did not like the text at the time, so I rewrote it at the beginning of 2020 in a different style, and decided to learn bread making in order to express the depths of this baker, the hero of my novel. I began to make bread, and sowed many kilograms of flour in order to learn. Since I learned how to make bread, the horizons of writing a novel have opened up for me, because Milad was waiting for me to learn how to make it in order to write a novel.

Did you try to discover women in the novel, and did you study the conditions of women in Libyan society?

The idea of ​​the novel came from reading the Libyan society and its heritage, through sociology, and from my personal reading of the society in which I live.

We need to know the characters we meet, not to mention the characters we live with on a daily basis. The writer collects his notes in the subconscious mind and then the stories come out.

As for the female character in your novel, how did you draw her inspiration?

She was a woman from the city who went to the tribal areas, became a different person, and was introduced to Milad because he was her childhood friend.

Did you grow up in a family that reads and writes, or did you find yourself in this world?

I am from a family in which there are two parts. The first is a family of sciences and Sharia. Most of my ancestors were memorizers of the Noble Qur’an, and the second part represents those who struggle in life. My father is originally a government employee, and from the nineties he became a farmer.

I mean, you didn’t open your eyes to a family library?

Yes, at home we had agricultural and English books, which are code books for me. We had only one book, which was by the late poet and well-known historian Khalifa Al-Tbilisi, which is excerpts from modern poetry. I mean, I did not know Al-Sayyab except through this book, as well as Nazik Al-Malaika and Al-Mutanabbi. This book includes a group of Arab writers, which opened my love for books. Until now, I do not know to whom this book belongs to my father, my mother, or my sister. I stole the book and kept reading it, the first book I had in my library.

What drew you to the short story first because you published a collection of short stories before your novel?

In general, I am a person who loves stories, even stories of everyday life I enjoy. I see myself as a storyteller, not a novelist. But I stayed away from the short story, as the last one I wrote was two or three years ago. The beauty of the short story is that it summarizes the moment or situation in our daily lives. I started as a storyteller, even though my stories are rather long, that is, they consist of 12,000 words, meaning that I wrote the short story in a long format, and from there I started with the novel.

Did you leave the short story because the topic of your novel was too big for the short story to comprehend?

The origin of my novel was a short story, and it was not a novel in the beginning. I can say that my novel is a collection of interconnected short stories.

Your novel is written with a narrative smoothness that was praised by the jury, was that your choice?

Perhaps because the character calls for that and the birth of a simple character who works as a baker, did not complete his secondary stage of study, and his language expresses his depths. The novel is written by Milad. He was talking about his wife. It is true that he speaks in a formal language, but he addresses the reader, and tells him the events of the novel.

Who are the writers, writers and novelists that have been influenced by?

It is normal for a writer to be affected by all the books he reads. I can say that the writers and writers who constituted an important stage in my life are: Al-Tayeb Salih and the season of migration to the north, from which I loved the art of the novel as well as the character of Mustafa, and what attracted me in it was the narration outside the frameworks of the Arab novel. The second teacher who does not know that he taught me is the great Libyan writer Ibrahim al-Koni. I read most of his books by him, and the most beautiful novel he wrote is “The Doll”. He introduced me to the voice of Libya and opened the way for me, through which I got to know the Libyan writers. Naguib Mahfouz, our teacher. Nikos Kazandzaki and the novel “Zorba” and “Report to Grigio” were also important. I do not forget George Orwell and his novel 1984, which I read five times. Among American literature, we can mention Hunters Thomsen, his mastery of journalistic narration, and the kind of bizarre journalism he writes. And if you asked me in ten years about that, I could give you a different answer.

How would you describe the Libyan novelist scene for youth now?

There are better writers and writers than me. The Libyan youth have now emerged from the confines of the state’s domination of literature and culture, and are beginning to discover themselves. One of the most inspiring writers for me is a young writer a year older than me named Muhammad Al-Misrati in London. He has not released literary works yet, but I predict that he will be one of the most beautiful young literary voices.

Libya, as it is known, lacks local publishing houses. Does this not hinder the publication of young people’s productions?

There are Libyan publishing houses, but they are few such as Salem Al-Sarghani Publishing House, one of the greatest Arab publishers, and the problem with Libyan publishing houses is that they have suffered decades from the state’s restrictions because they had a monopoly in the publishing field, and did not allow the private sector to appear and work. There are Libyan publishing houses that are now awakening from the slumber of the past forty years and the hell of the past ten years.

Do you have a new novel project?

God willing, it is inspired by a character mentioned in my novel “Bread on Uncle Milad’s Table,” whose name is Lotfi Al-Manawi, who is of course a fictional Libyan director. The novel talks about the concept of shame or something like that. I haven’t found an address for her yet.