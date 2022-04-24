“stranger things”, series created by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, will launch its fourth season after a long wait and fans could not be more excited. Not only will the fate of the protagonists be known, but the war against the monsters will also be shown.

As we saw in the last preview, the new chapters will be full of adrenaline and action. The expectations are high, and it is not for less, if one takes into account that the producer Shawn Levy advanced to The Hollywood Reporter that it will be the most ambitious, spectacular, extensive and epic season that they have ever done.

The production has invested approximately 30 million dollars for each episode, according to a recent report by The Wall Street Journal. That is, twice what the chapters of “Game of thrones 8” cost, 15 million dollars.

With this investment, the fourth season of “Stranger Things” is expected to far surpass its predecessors and take the show to a new level. Certainly, it has everything to become the most important series of Netflixbut it only remains to wait until its launch to check it out.

The fourth season of “Stranger things” will be divided into two batches. Photo: Netflix

When does the fourth season premiere?

“Stranger things 4” will be divided into two parts that will be released on May 27 and July 1, 2022, respectively. Both will be available on Netflix exclusively.