President Emmanuel Macron will face Marine Le Pen in the run-off election on Sunday – for the second time.

Update from April 24, 5 p.m.: On the way to voting in the French presidential election, the car of right-wing politician Florian Philippot was stopped by the police at high speed on Sunday. Like the newspaper Le Parisien reported that a chauffeur was driving with the chairman of the anti-EU party Les Patriotes on the A4 towards Forbach on the German border when he was flashed at 170 to 180 km/h near Reims. The speed limit is 130. While the chauffeur was initially unable to continue driving, Philippot, former deputy of the Front National party, which was long considered to be right-wing extremist and who claims not to have a driver’s license, had to continue the journey by train. The police drove him to the next station, the newspaper wrote.

The Front National party had renamed itself the Rassemblement National in 2018 – its top politician Marine Le Pen is in a duel with the incumbent Emmanuel Macron for the presidency.

France election: This is how Macron and Le Pen want to celebrate a victory

Update from April 24, 3:34 p.m: How does the winner celebrate after the French elections? Both Head of State Emmanuel Macron and his challenger Marine Le Pen are planning a ceremonial appearance in the event of victory.

The right-wing Le Pen would celebrate the election victory in a location in the Bois de Boulogne on election night. Then she would start a parade tour through Paris with the 13 buses of her election campaign. The tour should include well-known landmarks of Paris: such as the Arc de Triomphe, the Place de la Concorde and the Place de la République. Then it should go to an unknown location outside of the capital.

In the event of an election victory, the incumbent liberal President Macron would receive his supporters on the Champ-de-Mars near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, as the newspaper “Le Parisien” reported. However, it is unclear where the candidates will be in the event of a defeat.

France election: Emmanuel Macro would celebrate on the Champs de Mars around the Eiffel Tower if he won the election © Michel Euler / picture alliance / dpa / AP

France election: Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron have already voted

April 24 update at 1:44 p.m: According to observers, much of the Macron-Le Pen runoff depends on the turnout. The outcome is also likely to have consequences for the future of the EU.

Le Pen cast her vote in her northern French stronghold of Henin-Beaumont this morning. Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron went to the polls in Le Touquet on the English Channel. Both candidates took the opportunity to speak to supporters and voters again.

Emmanuel Macron voting © Gonzalo Fuentes / Pool Reuters / AP / dpa

France election: A city as an oracle? The average French city of Roanne

Update from April 24, 1:02 p.m: If you want to know how France votes, look to Roanne. The city is reportedly a “miniature France”. mirror-Reporter Leo Klimm on this election Sunday. This makes it the “best election oracle”.

And indeed: in the 2017 French presidential election, Macron, Le Pen and other important candidates in Roanne “performed exactly as they did nationwide,” Klimm learned – and also in the first round of this year’s French elections.

That could be due to Roanne: with around 35,000 inhabitants and the composition of the professional groups living here, the city is in the statistical mean of the country. Many French people lived in places like Roanne, which is actually pretty much in the middle of the country, on the Loire an hour’s train ride from Lyon.

By the way, a good quarter of those entitled to vote cast their votes by 12 noon. The French Ministry of the Interior put the turnout at a good 26 percent.

France election 2022: Le Pen with selfies with fans and votes

Update from April 24, 11:21 am: Right-wing populist Marine Le Pen cast her vote in the 2022 French election, in her constituency of Henin-Beaumont in northern France.

The challenger to French President Emmanual Macron took selfies with supporters in front of her cross. The French Newspaper Le Monde showed corresponding photos in their report.

France election 2022: According to “La Repubblica”, Macron could be the only one to “fill gaps”

Update from April 24, 9:43 a.m: Macron’s current runoff challenger Le Pen (Rassemblement National) pleads for a Europe of nation states. The Italian Newspaper La Republica comments on the 2022 French elections this Sunday: “It is clear that a possible victory of the Rassemblement National would mean an explosion of the European design.”

And further: “A confirmation of Marcon, on the other hand, would not only be a sigh of relief with regard to an announced death. It would also be confirmation of continental leadership. Maybe the only possible one.”

With regard to Germany, the commentary states that it is apparently “after the Merkel era and after the mistakes that have now come to light in relation to Putin” currently not in a position to regain a leadership role.”

Italy is entering an election campaign again, the outcome of which is unpredictable. The same applies to Spain. The conclusion of the high-circulation newspaper: “Macron is basically the only one who can fill some of the gaps that have formed over the years.”

Update from April 24, 8:15 a.m: The decisive round of the French presidential election has been going on for a quarter of an hour: the polling stations opened at 8 a.m. this Sunday. Around 48.7 million registered voters can vote between the liberal head of state Emmanuel Macron and his right-wing challenger Marine Le Pen. The result will point the way for France’s politics in the years to come.

France election 2022 live: Ex-Prime Minister Ayrault fears “outbreaks of violence”

Update from April 24, 6:38 a.m: Former French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault has warned of a victory for right-wing Marine Le Pen in the French presidential run-off this Sunday. “An industrial accident is possible,” said the socialist to the “Tagesspiegel” (Sunday edition).

Ayrault recalled that prior to the 2016 UK EU referendum, all the polls pointed to Britain remaining in the EU, and yet people voted for Brexit. “The extreme right of France wants to destroy the institutions of the Fifth Republic as well as the universalistic value system that has endured since the French Revolution,” warned the politician. In his words, electing Le Pen as head of state would lead to outbreaks of violence.

Polls recently saw Macron ahead with around 55 to 56.5 percent. He also got more votes than Le Pen in the first round. However, his victory is not a certainty. It is unclear, for example, how many people will cast a blank ballot and how many will not vote out of disappointment or frustration. In addition, in the past, the candidate who had only finished second in the first round of voting has always won the runoff.

Macron is ahead in the polls, but experts are not ruling out a victory for Le Pen. © Bob Edme/AP/dpa

France election 2022 live: Will Le Pen’s revenge on Macron follow on Sunday?

first report: Paris/Munich – final sprint in the French presidential election* for President Emmanuel Macron* and his right-wing populist challenger Marine Le Pen*. Runoff election is on Sunday. A poll saw Macron as the winner of the TV duel with Le Pen on April 20.

The Le Pen family has been a constant in the French presidential election for almost half a century. For the eighth time since 1974 a member has stood as a candidate. And it’s the third time that a Le Pen has made it into the runoff. The gap to the other candidate has never been smaller than this year.

France election 2022 live: Macron against Le Pen – first results up to date

When she ran for the first time in 2012, Le Pen got 17.9 percent. In 2017 she managed to get into the runoff election – in which she met the then 39-year-old promoted Macron. In the TV duel at that time (see photo above) Macron let her run up several times, which also damaged her reputation among her supporters. Macron got 66 percent of the votes cast five years ago.

Le Pen had now largely left classic right-wing issues such as immigration and internal security to another candidate in the 2022 France election *: The right-wing extremist political newcomer Eric Zemmour – on whose votes she can now count in the runoff.

In the election campaign, Le Pen relied on being close to the people and the financial worries of the French were less aggressive than in 2017. However, your program still contains numerous anti-foreign and anti-European projects. Le Pen is also said to be close to Russia's ruler Vladimir Putin.