Interior of one of the tents used for immigrants to shelter from the sun. / THE TRUTH

CR CARTAGENA. Wednesday, 27 July 2022, 01:20



“Nobody cleans here.” That is what the national police in charge of guarding the more than one hundred Algerians rescued in the last week in the temporary camp at the port of Escombreras denounce. The police unions have images in which containers full of garbage can be seen, as well as dirty clothes, plastics, paper, cardboard and remains of organic waste in almost every corner of the settlement that has been working as a temporary care center for foreigners for three summers. (CATE) in that port dock.

The agents denounce that the insalubrity attracts the rats that are on all the docks and those that arrive from the nearby island of Escombreras. A month ago, a rodent bit the face of an Algerian who was sleeping on the floor, inside one of the tents that shelter them from the sun in summer and the cold in winter. Last week the rats entered the booth occupied by the police and nibbled on the food that had been reserved to distribute to the immigrants.

The police unions once again highlighted the precarious conditions in which foreigners rescued on the coast of Cartagena spend their first 72 hours in Spain: they only have water from a hose to clean themselves outdoors. The surplus remains, in addition, puddled on the dock, so mosquitoes also proliferate. Likewise, the immigrants and the officials in charge of their custody also suffer the inconvenience of the port activity in the adjoining parcels, where solid bulk is transferred these days.

The forecast of the authorities is that the boats continue to arrive from Algeria as long as the sea is good.