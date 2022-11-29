According to the Washington Post, the returnee, Melissa Highsmith, was kidnapped while she was still an infant, and then the family tragedy began, whose life was turned upside down.

And earlier this November, the family gathered at the point where the daughter disappeared, in Fort North, Texas, and held a birthday for the absent liverwoman, then released balloons, amid hopes that she would appear one day.

Coincidentally, on the same day, the family received news that Melissa may be alive until the present time, and it may be possible to reach her.

Sharon, who is the sister of the disappeared, said, “When I looked at her picture, I was stunned, as I felt as if I was looking at myself.”

Last week, the 53-year-old daughter met her parents and two relatives in a “reunion” that left a wide impression.

The disappeared daughter was able to reach her parents, thanks to a DNA test, in addition to a person who specializes in genealogy and families.

The database, based on DNA, helps many people in the United States and other countries to reach relatives they do not know.

Mystery still surrounds many details of the daughter’s abduction, as the family does not know at the present time whether the woman who took over her upbringing was the kidnapped herself, or whether the lady did a charitable work only after she found the little girl.

Meanwhile, the city of North Worth police explained that the case has already been subject to judicial statute of limitations, but the investigation will continue nonetheless.

In 1971, Melissa was twenty-one months old when her mother placed an advertisement in the local newspaper looking for a nanny to help her keep her daughter while she was at her job as a waitress.

One of the women did call and offered to take the daughter, while the mother was busy working inside a restaurant.

The woman who called went to the friend of the mother, the waitress, and took the infant from her, then she disappeared from sight, since then, and the meeting did not take place again until half a century later.