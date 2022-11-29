Smuggling | The feline recorded on the game camera was probably a savannah cat smuggled from Russia

The police suspect that a 40-year-old woman smuggled savannah cats classified as non-native species into Finland.

About A 40-year-old woman is suspected of having smuggled savannah cats from Russia to Finland, says the Eastern Finland Police Department.

The Savannah cat is a cross between a Servaal and a domestic cat, i.e. a so-called hybrid. In Finland, the savannah cat is classified as an alien species.

Police has seized two cats during the preliminary investigation. Based on the police investigation, the cats are suspected to be either real servals or first generation savannah cats. The cats are still impounded.

The police told Yle in September that alien species in the police’s possession cannot be returned to the owner. Yle also reported at the time that the Ely center will probably order the savannah cats to be euthanized, as keeping savannah cats is not allowed.

The 40-year-old woman is suspected of being guilty not only of smuggling but also of violating regulations on harmful alien species, an animal protection crime and an animal transport violation. The matter has been transferred to the Prosecutor’s Office of Eastern Finland for prosecution consideration.

HS wrote about the illegal animal trade in Finland in 2020: Peter wanted a dog, but then he saw a special creature in a Facebook ad – A smuggled animal connected him to the international illegal animal trade

Savannah cats made news in September, when the game camera of a man living in North Karelia had recorded a spotted, somewhat cheetah-like feline.

Savannah cats were later caught in Niirala customs in September when they tried to transport them to Russia.

Serval was classified as an alien species in Finland in 2016, after which it has not been allowed to import, possess, sell or release into the wild. However, owners are allowed to keep pets taken before this until their natural death.

Savannah cats of the first generation are demanding in nature and have many Servaal characteristics left in their inheritance. They are powerful and very energetic.

Breeding of the breed is allowed, for example, in the United States. Savannah cats in Finland are subject to exact import instructions, which vary depending on whether it is a commercial import or whether the pet becomes one’s own.

Savannah cats of less than the fifth generation, which were taken before the law came into force, can be kept as pets, but it is forbidden to give them puppies, for example. Savannah cats are counted as domesticated cats in the fifth generation.