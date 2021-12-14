SQUARE ENIX has released a lot of news about the characters and the class system of STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN.

In addition to unveiling Sophia, who will join the group of Jack in the course of the adventure, and the king of the dark elves Astos, which seems to be in possession of important information on crystals, the software house has also revealed three of the classes that will be present in the game. Let’s find out all the news together.

STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN – New Sophia English voice actress : Laura Post

: Laura Post Japanese voice actress: Mayumi Asano A warrior who joins Jack and his companions on their adventure. She too is deeply convinced that she must defeat Chaos. Astos English voice actor : Todd Hamberkorn

: Todd Hamberkorn Japanese voice actor: Youji Ueda Astos is the king of the dark elves and lives in the Rocca di Ponente. It appears to be aware of the location of the crystals. Despite possessing a certain external beauty, it exudes an air of pestilence. Seems to know about Jack and the others. Tiamat The Demon of the Wind. It attacks directly using its long necks and tail, as well as unleashing elemental attacks of wind, such as Cyclone and Gust. Macro Blast is a very powerful attack where Tiamath’s breath radiates from his many mouths. Combat system: classes During fights, you can instantly switch from one class to another. The game features many different fighting styles, which you can experience by changing the active classes of your party members. There are two types of classes: the “base classes“, Like the swordsman or the magician, and the”advanced classes“, Which will unlock as you level up the base classes. And if you continue to level up the advanced classes, there may be other higher level classes waiting for you. You can get new skills and classes from the skill tree. By defeating enemies and leveling up, you will earn class points, which can be used to learn new skills and unlock new classes. Among the basic classes we find: Swordsman – the swordsman, which is Jack’s starting class, uses a broadsword and is excellent in both defense and attack. Whirling Charge allows you to use your Greatsword to make a spin attack that hits enemies in a large area.

– the swordsman, which is Jack’s starting class, uses a broadsword and is excellent in both defense and attack. Whirling Charge allows you to use your Greatsword to make a spin attack that hits enemies in a large area. Magician – wizards can cast basic elemental spells and use a club. The spells get stronger the longer it takes you to charge them. For example, by charging Fire you will switch to Fire first and then Fire Fire.

– wizards can cast basic elemental spells and use a club. The spells get stronger the longer it takes you to charge them. For example, by charging Fire you will switch to Fire first and then Fire Fire. Wrestler – a class that specializes in melee weapons, such as claws and knuckles. With Martial Wrath you can unleash attacks in series that increase the damage. Settings The software house has unveiled three new settings: Rocca di Ponente – an ancient castle that bears deep scars of war. This place has a deep connection with a certain ruler, a sneaky despot and skilled with the tricks that took tyranny to extremes. Jack and the others will be targeted by giant arrows, so you’ll need to avoid them as you make your way into the fortress.

– an ancient castle that bears deep scars of war. This place has a deep connection with a certain ruler, a sneaky despot and skilled with the tricks that took tyranny to extremes. Jack and the others will be targeted by giant arrows, so you’ll need to avoid them as you make your way into the fortress. Crystalline Mirage – a wonderful semi-transparent tower that rises above the trees in the heart of the forest. It contains many devices that react to magic, and it is not easy to reach the higher levels.

– a wonderful semi-transparent tower that rises above the trees in the heart of the forest. It contains many devices that react to magic, and it is not easy to reach the higher levels. Flying Fortress – as its name suggests, this castle flies high in the sky. Inside the fortress are the remains of an advanced civilization, including mechanical marvels. It is said that the Wind Crystal is kept in the innermost rooms of this fortress.

Before leaving you with a very rich gallery of new images I remind you that STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN will be available in Europe from next March 18th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. You can find more details on the title in our previous article.

Source: SQUARE ENIX