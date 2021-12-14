Up to seven homegrown players Julen Lopetegui had to call to set up the list that travels to Mallorca to face Andratx in the Cup. Alberto Flores, goalkeeper who shines in the Youth League, is the great novelty In a call that also includes the young Juan María, Nacho Quintana, Juanlu, Luismi, Zarzana and Iván Romero.

And all because Fernando, who will not be able to play against Atlético due to a suspension in the League, adds to a long list of casualties that already configured Navas, En-Nesyri, Suso, Lamela, Acuña and Ocampos. The latter did not play in San Mamés either. Augustisson, who left injured against Athletic, is recovered.

Copa del Rey * Data updated as of December 14, 2021

The complete list is: Dmitrovic, Bono, Alberto Flores, Montiel, Juanlu, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Rekik, Augustinsson, Juan María, Gudelj, Delaney, Joan Jordán, Óliver Torres, Rakitic, Nacho Quintana, Luismi, Zarzana, Óscar Rodríguez, Papu Gómez, Idrissi, Munir, Iván Romero and Rafa Mir.