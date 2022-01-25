SQUARE ENIX And NINJA team today they offer us a roundup of news dedicated to STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN. Specifically, today we will not only admire the final trailer and a gallery of images, but we will also assimilate information on characters and various game mechanics.

Let’s start with the information!

What is STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN?

The memory of the struggle will lie deep in their hearts …

Cornelia is a kingdom shrouded in darkness. To destroy Chaos, at the root of darkness, Jack sets out on a journey with Jed and Ash, who share this same goal. As they make their way through the hordes of monsters, driven by a burning desire to defeat Chaos, people begin to hope that they are the very saviors of prophecy.

Yet, no one could ever imagine what truth is about to be revealed …

In STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN you will discover a rich history with Jack as the protagonist. The game has action gameplay where you can use a wide range of skills to annihilate your enemies, as well as classic RPG elements, including a FINAL FANTASY class system, various weapons and character development. You will be able to play at various difficulty levels.

When the Crystals shine again, will there come a new era of peace or another wave of darkness? Or maybe …

Personages

Kraken

Kraken, the Water Demon, uses his long tentacles to attack fiercely and quickly. Use abilities that deprive you of power-ups and water attacks that exploit your surroundings.

Lich

The Demon of the Earth. Specializes in attacks and spells that inflict status ailments. He is a complicated opponent who can inflict a powerful curse that greatly reduces the attrition bar or even summon skeletons.

UPGRADING THE EQUIPMENT

By defeating enemies or opening chests along your way, you will find equipment. The same piece of equipment can have different class affinities or special effects. It may be worth doing the same missions more than once in search of rarer gear.

CLASS SYSTEM

Red Wizard – Red wizards are a versatile class who use both white and black spells, so that they excel on both offensive and defensive. Use the Red Mage’s unique ability, Magic Flurry, to inflict massive amounts of damage on your enemies while also reducing their elemental resistance.

– Red wizards are a versatile class who use both white and black spells, so that they excel on both offensive and defensive. Use the Red Mage’s unique ability, Magic Flurry, to inflict massive amounts of damage on your enemies while also reducing their elemental resistance. Berserker – The berserker is a class that specializes in direct attacks with axes and greatswords, and has access to the Fury ability. When Fury is active, your offensive power greatly increases. But it could also be a risky choice, as you won’t be able to use potions.

– The berserker is a class that specializes in direct attacks with axes and greatswords, and has access to the Fury ability. When Fury is active, your offensive power greatly increases. But it could also be a risky choice, as you won’t be able to use potions. Samurai – Samurai is a great class to recover MP. While under the effects of the samurai’s unique action, Imperturbability, normal attacks allow you to recover a much larger amount of MP, and you can also recover them by parrying. Use combo skills to unleash a flurry of attacks thanks to the MP you have recovered.

PLACES

Submerged sanctuary – Could this mysterious light be the planet’s life force being pulled out of the structure? This maximum security facility on the ocean floor is completely machine controlled, and is rich in water energy.

– Could this mysterious light be the planet’s life force being pulled out of the structure? This maximum security facility on the ocean floor is completely machine controlled, and is rich in water energy. Earth cave – An underground cave, filled with earth energy. Whoever dares to enter will have to contend with various traps. Scattered with the dead, this place looks like a large tomb. What dozes in the depths of the cave, far from the surface…?

INFORMATION ON THE EDITIONS

Physical edition PS4, PS5, Xbox

Physical Edition Bonus

Exclusive SteelBook® with Design by Yoshitaka Amano – Only at participating retailers, while stocks last.

Digital Deluxe Edition

The game (digital download)

Season Pass: Extra Missions “Trials of Bahamut, the Dragon King”, “Gilgamesh, Dimensional Wanderer”, “DIFFERENT FUTURE”

Digital artbook

Digital mini soundtrack

Digital Standard Edition

The game (digital download)

Bonus of digital editions

Early Access * – 72 hours on console (Game will be available from midnight on March 15, 2022, local time) and 24 hours on PC (Game will be available from midnight on March 17, 2022, local time)

“Lionheart” weapon and “Luminous Shield” protection

Original PS4 ™ Theme (For PS Store pre-orders)

First purchase bonus